UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has demanded a halt to the growing attacks between Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces and warned that further escalation “carries the high risk of leading to a widespread conflict.” The council’s 15 members unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday that urges the “relevant actors” to restore “calm, restraint and stability” across the U.N. drawn boundary between Israel and Lebanon. The resolution extended the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which has been in the country since 1978, for another year.

