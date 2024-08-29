Fall is bringing fantasy (and romantasy), literary fiction, politics and Taylor-ed book offerings

NEW YORK (AP) — Not even a presidential election is likely to slow the wave of fantasy novels that has been building the past few years. This fall’s most anticipated releases include Brandon Sanderson’s “Wind and Truth,” Jeff VanderMeer’s “Absolution,” Alan Moore’s “The Great When,” Cecy Robson’s “Bloodguard” and Kerri Maniscalco’s “Throne of Secrets.” Political junkies can look forward to the latest Bob Woodward book, “War,” while the fall’s literary highlights include Sally Rooney’s “Intermezzo,” and new books from Nobel laureates Annie Erneaux and Olga Tokarczuk and Pulitzer Prize winners Richard Powers, Elizabeth Strout and Louise Erdrich.

