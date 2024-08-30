3 days, 640,000 children, 1.3M doses. The plan to vaccinate Gaza’s young against polio

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. is about to launch an ambitious campaign to vaccinate 640,000 children in Gaza against polio, a disease that doctors fear has spread in the territory due to the massive humanitarian catastrophe unleashed by Israel’s military offensive there. But carrying out the vaccination campaign will be no easy feat. Gaza’s roads are largely destroyed, its are hospitals badly damaged and its population is spread into isolated pockets across the territory. The World Health Organization said Thursday that it has reached an agreement with Israel for limited pauses in the fighting to allow for the vaccination campaign to take place.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.