Escaped killer who was on the run in Pennsylvania for 2 weeks faces plea hearing

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A convicted killer is due in court in Pennsylvania on escape charges, nearly a year after his daring two weeks as a fugitive began. Lawyers say 35-year-old Danilo Cavalcante of Brazil is expected in court Friday for a potential plea hearing. But defense lawyer Lonny Fish says he can’t comment on whether a deal has been finalized. Security video shows Cavalcante clambering up between two walls in a jail exercise yard, then climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof to escape. He also faces charges for allegedly stealing a farm truck, rifle, food and clothing while on the run.

