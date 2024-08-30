IDs released but questions linger after family tragedy that ended on a bridge

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Police say a family of three had recently moved into a duplex in Troy, New Hampshire, before violence erupted this week. Police say the father fatally shot his wife and their 8-year-old son before being killed Thursday morning by police on the I-95 bridge between New Hampshire and Maine. He fell more than 100 feet into the water. Police identified the deceased on Friday as Brittany and Trent Weston, who were both 37, and their son, Benson. Police are continuing their investigations in Maine and New Hampshire. The Piscataqua Bridge was closed for about seven hours before reopening.

