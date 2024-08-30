In Senegal’s thriving hip-hop scene, this beatmaker insists women have a seat at the table

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Aminata Thiam is one of Senegal’s few female beatmakers. Known by her stage name Myamy, she teaches women how to make beats, a type of music production that originated in the U.S. hip-hop scene and that has gained popularity in Senegal thanks to the proliferation of beatmaking computer software. Those who have been a part of Senegal’s hip-hop scene since its inception say though hip-hop culture in general has become more accessible, there are still barriers for women. The country’s hip-hop scene is relatively thriving, but conservative ideas about the role of women in society still abound.

