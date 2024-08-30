Maui judge agrees to ask state Supreme Court about barriers to $4B wildfire settlement

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court will be asked to weigh in on an issue that threatens to thwart a $4 billion settlement in last year’s devastating Maui wildfires. Judge Peter Cahill agreed Friday to ask the state high court questions about how insurance companies can go about recouping money paid to policyholders. Insurance companies that have paid out more than $2 billion in claims want to bring independent legal action against the defendants blamed for causing the deadly tragedy. Individual plaintiffs’ attorneys say allowing insurers to pursue reimbursement separately will subvert the deal, drain what is available to pay fire victims and lead to prolonged litigation.

