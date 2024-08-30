Ship targeted by 2 suspected missiles from Yemen’s Houthi rebels in Gulf of Aden as oil tanker burns

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two missiles suspected to have been fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden. The missiles splashed down Friday nearby without causing any damage. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, which said the attack happened 240 kilometers east of Aden. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days afterward for them to acknowledge their assaults. The attack comes after the Houthis repeatedly assaulted and then boarded a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the nearby Red Sea, planting explosives on it they later detonated.

