Top Brazilian judge orders suspension of X platform in Brazil amid feud with Musk

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the suspension of Elon Musk’s social media giant X nationwide after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country. The move further escalates the monthslong feud between the two men over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Justice Alexandre de Moraes had warned Musk on Wednesday night that X could be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative, and established a 24-hour deadline. The company hasn’t had a representative in the country since earlier this month. De Moraes said the platform would remain blocked until it complies.

