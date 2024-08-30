Trump says he’ll vote to uphold Florida abortion ban after seeming to signal he’d support repeal

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump now says he will vote no on a Florida ballot measure that would repeal the state’s six-week abortion ban, a day after he seemed to indicate he would vote in favor of the measure. Trump said in an interview Friday with Fox News Channel that he’ll be voting no because he thinks Democrats are extreme on abortion. He repeated false claims he frequently makes about late-term abortions and said he opposed allowing abortions up until nine months. Trump drew backlash from abortion opponents who support him when he seemed to say in another interview on Thursday that he would vote in favor of the ballot measure and repeal the six week ban.

