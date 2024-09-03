EU chief Ursula von der Leyen aims for gender parity in commissioner posts. But it’s raining men

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is trying to get a semblance of gender parity in its new executive Commission. Instead, the member states have put forward mostly men to fill the 27 jobs in the college that runs the bloc’s day to day affairs. Ursula von der Leyen is Commission president and has long insisted on better gender balance through all walks of life and wants a 50-50 split of those appointed. The EU is seen as a global force to boost gender equality and she contends the makeup of its Commission should symbolize that.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.