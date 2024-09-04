Break in the weather helps contain a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-biggest city

Firefighters battling a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-largest city caught a big break Wednesday — from the weather. The First Thunder Fire was reported Monday just a few miles from Rapid City, a community of 80,000 residents. As late as Tuesday evening, residents in an evacuation warning area were encouraged to pack their bags, gather key belongings and be prepared to leave. The fire burning nearly 160 acres was fueled by uncommonly hot and dry weather and gusty winds. By Wednesday morning, the temperature was far cooler, the winds calmer and the air more humid. An update says firefighters hope to have it contained soon.

