Chinese migrants flock to Mexico in search of jobs, a future and, for some, a taste of freedom

MEXICO CITY (AP) — While the U.S. Border Patrol has arrested tens of thousands of Chinese at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past year, thousands are making Mexico their final destination. Amid a new wave of Chinese migrants leaving their country in search of opportunities, more freedom or better financial prospects, many are heading to Mexico and planning to start their own businesses there, taking advantage of the country’s proximity to the U.S. Last year, the Mexican government issued 5,070 temporary residency visas to Chinese immigrants, twice as many as the previous year. A deep-rooted diaspora that has fostered strong family and business networks for decades also makes Mexico attractive to new Chinese arrivals.

