Doing lunges while brushing your teeth, and other ways to stack healthy habits

Care to do lunges while you brush your teeth? Fitness experts say that’s an example of habit stacking, a concept that can lead to better fitness. The term was coined by author S.J. Scott in his 2014 book of the same name. The premise is intuitive. Attach a behavior you want to pick up to an action you already do every day. Dana Santas is a mobility expert who has trained more than 50 professional sports teams. She says that while using an electric toothbrush, she does squats or lunges or works on her balance by standing on one leg. Or when you have an errand to run, why not literally run it?

