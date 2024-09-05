Before Hunter Biden’s guilty plea, he wanted to enter an Alford plea. What is it?

Hunter Biden’s sudden guilty plea to tax charges was preceded by vigorous objections by prosecutors when his lawyer said he was willing to give up a trial and enter what’s known as an Alford plea. So what is it? It’s named for a 1970 U.S. Supreme Court case involving a man named Henry Alford. It allows someone to maintain their innocence but still plead guilty. Most states have a form of Alford plea. But the U.S. Justice Department says it will agree to it only in rare circumstances. Federal prosecutors said the Hunter Biden case wasn’t one of them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.