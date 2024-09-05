In a landslide-stricken town in California, life is like camping with no power, gas

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — In a scenic Southern California community perched over the Pacific Ocean, the land is rapidly moving. Homes have been damaged or destroyed and swaths of residents recently had their gas and power shut off, some indefinitely. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, bringing hope. But the city still faces the extraordinarily difficult and expensive task of slowing down the rapid land movement and has urged state leaders and agencies to ask President Joe Biden to declare a federal disaster. In the meantime, some residents are fighting to keep their homes from collapsing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.