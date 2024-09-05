Mexican drug cartel leader agrees to be transferred from Texas to New York
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Court documents show that Mexican drug cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada has agreed to be transferred from El Paso, Texas, to New York, to face charges there. His attorneys filed their defendant’s approval on Thursday. Zambada faces charges in multiple locales. He was initially opposed to the transfer, and a previous request by prosecutors was denied on Wednesday. But prosecutors filed a motion Thursay saying that Zambada and his attorney agreed to the move. A subsequent court filing by Zambada and his attorney confirmed that. Zambada has appeared in U.S. federal court in El Paso. He pleaded not guilty to various drug trafficking charges.