Venezuela’s Machado vows to keep pressure on Maduro but urges international community to step up

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is vowing to keep the pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to leave office in January. But, while speaking to reporters online Thursday from an undisclosed location in Venezuela, she also exhorted the international community, including the United States, to rise to the occasion by immediately start recognizing her faction’s presidential candidate as the July’s election winner and increase measures to hold government officials accountable for the abuses they unleashed after the vote. Machado says she remains committed to negotiating incentives and guarantees that could lead to a change in government.

