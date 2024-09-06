‘Demon Copperhead’ author Barbara Kingsolver to receive National Book Award for lifetime achievement
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Book Foundation has awarded Barbara Kingsolver a medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters (DCAL), which has previously been given to Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Joan Didion among others. Kingsolver’s novels, including “The Bean Trees,” “The Poisonwood Bible” and “Animal Trees,” have sold millions of copies and have addressed social issues from immigration and drug abuse to the environment and income inequality. Kingsolver will be honored during a Nov. 20 dinner ceremony in Manhattan, when winners in six competitive categories will be announced.