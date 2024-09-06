Mushrooms foraged in Sweden could help research Chernobyl radioactive fallout

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s strong foraging culture could help determine how much radioactive fallout remains in the Scandinavian country, 38 years after the Chernobyl nuclear explosion. The Swedish Radiation Safety Authority has asked mushroom-pickers to send samples of this season’s harvest for testing. The goal of the measurement project is to map the levels of Cesium-137 in mushrooms and see how much remains after the April 26, 1986 disaster at the Soviet nuclear power plant in what is now Ukraine. Cesium, the key radioactive material released in the fallout, can build up in the body, and high levels are thought to be a risk. The radiation watchdog is counting on the foraging lifestyle in Sweden, which is covered by more than 60% of forest, to aid its research.

