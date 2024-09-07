Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns in foothills of national forest east of LA

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered as a wildfire burns in the foothills of a national forest east of Los Angeles. The so-called Line Fire was burning uncontrolled along the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, about 65 miles east of LA. As of Saturday afternoon, the blaze the charred about 11 square miles of grass and chaparral. The cause is under investigation. About 500 firefighters were battling the blaze, along with water-dropping helicopters and aircraft. Thick smoke is blanketing the area. Temperatures in the area were expected to soar into the triple digits, as Southern California experiences a days-long heat wave.

