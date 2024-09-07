Recreational marijuana sales begin on North Carolina tribal land, drug illegal in state otherwise

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians began selling marijuana and cannabis products to any adult 21 or over starting Saturday at its tribe-owned dispensary in North Carolina. A post on the Facebook page of Great Smoky Cannabis Co. called the day “history in the making.” It’s located on the Eastern Band of Cherokee’s western tribal lands. The outlet started July 4 to sell the products for recreational use to adults enrolled in the tribe or other federally recognized tribes. It opened its doors in April initially for adult medical marijuana purchases. Marijuana possession or use is otherwise illegal in North Carolina. The tribe can pass rules related to cannabis as a sovereign nation.

