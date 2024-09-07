Ukraine destroys scores of Russian drones as it continues to face a new wave of long-range attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Scores of drones were shot down over Ukraine Saturday as the country continues to face increased long-range bombardment from invading Russian forces. The Ukrainian Air Force said that 67 drones were launched over the country overnight, with air defenses active in 11 regions across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv. Debris from one drone was photographed on the street outside Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. The bombardment follows a week of increased long-range attacks across Ukraine, including a missile strike on the city of Poltava Tuesday that killed 55 people, and an attack on Lviv Wednesday that killed seven.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.