Israel carries out intense strikes in central Syria, killing 4, state media says

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting a series of Israeli strikes have hit multiple areas in central Syria, killing at least four people, wounding 13 and sparking fires. Syria state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses “confronted an aggression that targeted several points in the central region,” damaging a highway in Hama province and sparking fires that firefighting teams were battling to control early Monday. At least four dead and 13 wounded civilians arrived at the Masyaf National Hospital in western Hamas province, SANA said, citing hospital head Faysal Haydar.

