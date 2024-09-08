Tropical system set to drench parts of Gulf Coast, could strengthen, forecasters say

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tropical disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to bring significant rainfall to parts of Texas and Louisiana this week. Forecasters say the weather system was expected to develop into a tropical storm and possibly even into a hurricane. The weather service said Sunday that the system should drift slowly northwestward during the coming days, moving near and along the coasts of Mexico and Texas. The tropical disturbance comes after an unusually quiet August and early September. Experts had predicted it to be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.

