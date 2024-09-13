The body of Ugandan Olympic athlete who was set on fire by her partner is received by family

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The body of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei — who died after being set on fire by her partner in Kenya — has been received by family and anti-femicide crusaders, ahead of her burial on Saturday. Cheptegei’s family met with dozens of activists Friday who had marched to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital’s morgue in the western city of Eldoret while chanting anti-femicide slogans. She is the fourth female athlete to have been killed by her partner in Kenya in yet another case of gender-based violence in recent years. Four in 10 Kenyan women have experienced physical or sexual violence perpetrated by their current or most recent partner, according to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.