A ‘Trump Train’ convoy surrounded a Biden-Harris bus. Was it political violence?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A jury will soon decide whether a so-called Trump Train that circled a Biden-Harris campaign bus violently intimidated former Democratic lawmaker Wendy Davis and two others. The trial resumes Monday and is expected to last another week. Davis testified that she felt she was “taken hostage” during the 2020 incident and still struggles with anxiety. The jury watched a nearly hourlong video of cars adorned with flags in support of then-President Donald Trump. The vehicles were weaving in and out of traffic to follow the bus. The lawsuit says the six defendants violated the “Ku Klux Klan Act,” which bans political violence and intimidation. Defense attorneys say their clients did not conspire against the Democrats and were engaging in protected speech.

