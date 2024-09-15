A boat capsizes in Nigeria drowning at least 40 people, president says

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A boat has capsized in northwest Nigeria drowning at least 40 people. President Bola Tinubu shared the news on Sunday. The accident happened in Zamfara state as farmers were heading to their land. Tinubu promised support for the victims and directed emergency agencies to assess the situation. A police spokesperson reported the accident happened on Saturday. Five people were rescued, but 40 remain missing, he said. The boat was carrying mostly farmers who regularly use the crossing. Locals say these boats are often overloaded. Boat accidents are common in Nigeria due to overloading and poor conditions. Most boats lack life jackets and proper safety measures.

