New Delhi’s chief minister announces resignation two days after he was released on bail

NEW DELHI (AP) — One of India’s main opposition figures and New Delhi’s chief minister says he will resign from office, two days after he was granted bail in a bribery case. Arvind Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested nearly six months ago ahead of national elections on charges of receiving bribes. Kejriwal has consistently denied the accusations and called them a political conspiracy. He said Sunday he will formally step down in two days and called for elections in New Delhi to be held earlier than scheduled. Opposition parties widely condemned his arrest. Government agencies have accused Kejriwal’s party and ministers of accepting $12 million in bribes from a liquor distributor.

