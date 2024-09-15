UK royal social media accounts offer birthday wishes to Prince Harry

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal social media accounts have posted 40th birthday wishes for Prince Harry, marking the milestone celebration despite longstanding strains following the publication of his explosive memoir, “Spare.’’ The Royal Family site Sunday shared an image of a beaming Harry with a birthday cake emoji and the caption “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!’’ The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the image, adding their own birthday wishes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.