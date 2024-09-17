California governor signs laws to protect actors against unauthorized use of AI

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has signed legislation to protect Hollywood actors and performers against unauthorized use of artificial intelligence, such as creating their digital clones without their consent. Studios have increasingly used AI to create digital clones of performers. A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom will allow actors to back out of existing contracts containing only vague AI provisions. Another law also will prohibit the use of artificial intelligence to replicate dead performers without the consent of their estates. Supporters say the laws will help encourage responsible AI use while opponents say they are likely unenforceable and will lead to legal challenges.

