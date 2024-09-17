Ex-officer testifies he beat a ‘helpless’ Tyre Nichols then lied about it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer has testified that he punched a “helpless” Tyre Nichols at least five times while two colleagues held his arms and urged him on during the January 2023 beating that led to his death. Emmitt Martin III testified Tuesday that he also lied to his supervisor about their use of force. Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith and Demetrius Haley are on trial after pleaded not guilty to charges that they deprived Nichols of his civil rights through excessive force and failure to intervene, and obstructed justice through witness tampering. Martin and another former officer, Desmond Mills Jr., have taken plea deals and are testifying at trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.