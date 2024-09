Japan’s defense ministry says North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s military says it detected North Korea test-firing at least one ballistic missile, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbors escalate. The launch comes days after North Korea offered a rare view into a secretive facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs in a significant show of defiance against the United States and as leader Kim Jong Un called for a rapid expansion of his nuclear weapons program.

