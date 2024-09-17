New Jersey voters are set to pick a successor to late congressman in special election
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Voters in northern New Jersey are set to settle a special U.S. House election to fill the seat that opened when Rep. Donald Payne Jr. died earlier this year. Democratic Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver and Republican Carmen Bucco are competing Wednesday for the seat in the heavily Democratic 10th District. McIver became the Democrats’ standard bearer when she won a special primary earlier this summer amid a crowded field. She has said her top policy priorities include affordability, infrastructure and abortion rights. Bucco lists support for law enforcement and ending corruption as top issues.