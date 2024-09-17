Stanley Cup champion Panthers agree to extend arena deal with Broward County through at least 2033

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are extending their operating agreement with Broward County for five more years, ensuring that the team remains in the market through 2033 and likely well beyond. County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the revised terms, which include the Panthers giving $51.5 million to eliminate remaining debt on the county-owned arena where the team plays. The updated terms also give the county two five-year options to extend the agreement even further.

