Voting for local government opens in Indian-controlled Kashmir for first time after losing autonomy

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The phased election for choosing a local government in Indian-controlled Kashmir has opened in the first such vote since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped the disputed region of its special status five years ago. Authorities deployed thousands of additional police and paramilitary soldiers in the region’s seven southern districts where over 2.3 million residents are eligible to cast their votes for 24 lawmakers in Wednesday’s first phase of the vote. Troops carrying rifles set up checkpoints and patrolled constituencies as locals lined up to vote. The second and third phases will be held later. Votes will be counted and results released on Oct. 8.

