Faces of transgender people adorn an artwork in London’s Trafalgar Square

LONDON (AP) — An artwork featuring the plaster face casts of hundreds of transgender people is on display in London’s Trafalgar Square. Mexican artist Teresa Margolles’ “Mil Veces un Instante (A Thousand Times in an Instant)” is a 3.3 metric ton cube covered in face masks of 726 trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people. It’s the latest work atop the “Fourth Plinth,” a large stone pedestal in the central London square. The plaster features will gradually be worn away by London’s wind and rain over the next 18 months.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.