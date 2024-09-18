French soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder stays free ahead of trial on charges of sexual assault

French soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder will stay free ahead of his trial on charges of sexual assault while intoxicated, one of his lawyers told The Associated Press. Marie Roumiantseva said Wednesday that Ben Yedder will remain under strict judicial supervision after a woman filed a lawsuit for sexual assault earlier this month. The 34-year-old Ben Yedder, a prolific striker in the French league, was briefly detained then released after the alleged incident in his car on the French Riviera. Ben Yedder had been stopped by police after he first refused to do so. He was then put in a jail cell.

