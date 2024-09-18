Portugal declares a state of calamity as wildfires rage out of control

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — More than 100 wildfires are stretching thousands of firefighters to the limit in northern Portugal. The country’s worst spate of fires in recent years is blamed for seven deaths since they spread out of control over the weekend. Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro declared a state of calamity late on Tuesday for the hardest-hit areas. Fellow European Union members Spain, France, Italy and Greece have committed two water-dropping aircraft each to help Portuguese firefighters. The European Union said the hot, dry conditions in Portugal, coinciding with flooding in central Europe, are proof of a “climate breakdown.”

