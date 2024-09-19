Families of Oxford shooting victims lose appeal over school’s liability for tragedy

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the Oxford school district in a lawsuit that seeks to hold employees partly responsible for a shooting that killed four students and wounded others. Prior to the attack, staff had expressed concerns about shooter Ethan Crumbley. But the court said Thursday that lawyers for the families have not offered evidence that shows Oxford staff were the “proximate cause” of the tragedy. The court says it was Crumbley who made the decision to bring a gun to Oxford High School in 2021. The court also says governmental immunity applies.

