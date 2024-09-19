Israel warned the US that an operation in Lebanon was coming but gave no details, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Israel warned U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a call Tuesday that a military operation was going to take place in Lebanon. Officials said Thursday that Israel provided no details of the attack, in which thousands of pagers belonging to Hezbollah militants exploded. The call was one of four between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant since Sunday as attacks have spiked between Israel and Hezbollah, fueling worries that they could escalate into a wider regional war. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.