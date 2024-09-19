Norway reports first cases of bluetongue disease in livestock since 2009

AAS, Norway (AP) — Norway has reported dozens of confirmed and suspected cases of bluetongue disease in livestock for the first time in the country since 2009. The virus is insect-borne virus and harmless to humans but can be fatal to sheep and other livestock, The Norwegian Veterinary Institute said the virus known as bluetongue serotype 3, or BTV-3, was first detected in southern Norway on Sept. 6. The institute said the cases followed outbreaks of bluetongue in several European countries. Cases have also recently been reported in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and France. The disease is spread by midges and ticks that are typically found in warmer weather.

