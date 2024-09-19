This fund has launched some of the biggest names in fashion. It’s marking 20 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Before they were household names, many top U.S. designers got their start at The Council of Fashion Designers of America/Vogue Fashion Fund. The fund celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a new cohort of 10 finalists who have the chance to win $300,000, with $100,000 each for two runners-up. The winner will be announced at a dinner in mid-October. The 10 finalists range across fashion disciplines from womenswear, menswear and jewelry. Several fashion designers showcased their latest collections at New York Fashion Week. The fund offers emerging designers access to fashion industry titans and resources to grow their brands.

