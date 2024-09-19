US agency review says Nevada lithium mine can co-exist with endangered flower

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal land managers have completed a final environmental review of a proposed Nevada lithium mine they say would help supply minerals critical to electric vehicles and a clean energy future while still protecting an endangered wildflower. The Bureau of Land Management’s environmental impact statement is subject to a 30-day comment period. It’s likely to face legal challenges from environmentalists who fear the mine will cause the flower to go extinct at the only place it exists in the world halfway between Reno and Las Vegas. The Australian mining company says completion of the review is a “significant milestone” in its six-year effort to produce lithium to make batteries for electric vehicles.

