French cult film ‘La Haine’ returns as hip-hop musical with tensions persisting in poor suburbs

The critically acclaimed French film “La Haine” is being adapted into a musical show nearly three decades after becoming a classic. It’s still about life in the impoverished French housing projects. The title remains the same. La Haine translates as “hate.” But the show includes a new subtitle: “So far, nothing has changed.” The death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk who was killed by police last year during a traffic stop sparked riots across the country. His killing highlighted anger over police violence, poverty and discrimination against people with immigrant backgrounds. Director Mathieu Kassovitz says “we are doing this” for him.

