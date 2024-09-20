Residents in Kyiv told to stay indoors as air pollution blankets the Ukrainian capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Ukraine have advised residents in the capital Kyiv to stay indoors as air pollution, partly caused by fires in the region, blanketed the city. Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources said the pollution was a result of the burning of peatlands and other wildfires in the region combined with autumn temperature fluctuations. The capital woke up to thick smog with the rancid smell of blazing fires in the air. Some people were spotted wearing masks. The Ukrainian capital topped a list of the most polluted major cities early Friday in a real-time database by IQAir, a Swiss company that monitors air quality levels. Officials warned about an increased concentration of suspended particles, such as dust, soot, and smoke, in the air.

