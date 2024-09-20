Scientists in South Africa say they have identified the first known outbreak of rabies in seals

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Tests on dead Cape fur seals in South Africa have shown some had rabies. Scientists say they believe it’s the first evidence of the incurable disease spreading in a marine mammal species. Rabies affects mammals and can be passed to people. But it had only been seen in wild land animals such as raccoons, coyotes, foxes, jackals and in domestic dogs. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. Experts say there are a lot of unknowns around the outbreak in seals and much more research is required to determine exactly how it was passed to the seals, whether it is spreading widely among their large colonies on the coast of southern Africa and what can be done.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.