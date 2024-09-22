What remains of the Daybell home

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Chad Daybell home went down on Friday, September 20th.

This has been a hard day for people who live near the home.

For many, this moment brings a sense of closure after five difficult years.

For others, the destruction of the home has brought up memories of the victims, Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow taken far too soon.

The tree that "JJ" was buried under was removed.

The black rope swing that Chad Daybell's grandchildren played on has also been taken down.