Gunman in Colorado supermarket shooting is the latest to fail with insanity defense

A man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. He is the latest person to fail in an attempt to be acquitted of murder by reason of insanity. Jurors found Ahmad Alissa guilty on Monday. As a result, instead of remaining in a state hospital for psychiatric treatment, Alissa was sentenced to life in prison. Suspects who claim insanity don’t usually succeed before juries in the U.S. Other examples include James Holmes, who was imprisoned for killing 12 people at a Denver-area movie theater in 2012.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.