A Texas county has told an appeals court it has a right to cull books on sex, gender and racism

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for a Texas county that wants to keep 17 books off its library shelves went before 18 federal appeals court judges in New Orleans to argue their case. Tuesday’s arguments before the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came in a lawsuit filed by library patrons against officials in New Llano County. The books in question vary in subject matter. Some deal humorously with flatulence and others are on more serious topics including sex, gender identity and racism. It is unclear when the full court will rule.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.